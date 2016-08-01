Lufthansa, pilots' union extend wage talks until Friday - union

FRANKFURT Aug 1 Lufthansa and its
pilots' union have extended until Friday a deadline for an
agreement in their long-running dispute over early retirement
benefits and pay that has involved over a dozen strikes.
"The parties have agreed today to extend the time frame to
Aug. 5 because not all points have been sufficiently discussed,"
the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said in a statement
on Monday.
Lufthansa and VC had previously aimed for an agreement by
the end of July.
Lufthansa has been struggling to agree deals with key staff
groups to cut costs to compete better with low-cost carriers in
Europe and leaner rivals from Turkey and the Middle East.
The row with the pilots stretches back over four years, with
the two sides needing to agree pay deals for contract periods
from May 2012, plus reach agreement over changes to a
decades-old scheme that allows pilots to retire early from the
age of 55 and keep a proportion of their pay.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)