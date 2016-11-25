Lufthansa pilots' union rejects latest pay offer but calls off strikes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 25 Lufthansa's pilots' union said on Friday it rejected the airline's latest pay offer, only hours after it was made, but added it has no plans now for further strikes beyond Saturday.
While not ruling out further action, the union said that any strikes would be announced 24 hours in advance.
Lufthansa said earlier on Friday it had offered to increase wages by 4.4 percent in two instalments, as well as a one-off payment equal to 1.8 months' pay.
The union said the offer was not new as it had already been proposed to workers two months ago and it dismissed Lufthansa's statement on Friday as a "public relations move". (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Adrian Croft)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.