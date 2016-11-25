Lufthansa makes offer to pilots to end walkout

BERLIN Nov 25 Lufthansa said on
Friday it had made a new offer to try and break the deadlock in
a long-running pay dispute and bring a three-day walkout to an
end, including a pay rise of 4.4 percent and plans to create new
jobs.
The German airline said it had offered to create 1,000 jobs
for junior pilots and up to 600 pilot traineeships over the next
five years.
Lufthansa it said it had offered to increase wages by 4.4
percent in two instalments, including a 2.4 percent pay rise for
2016 and a further 2.0 percent increase in 2017, plus a one-off
payment equal to 1.8 months' pay.
The new tariff agreements will be valid from May 2012 to
mid-2018, with a term of more than six years, Lufthansa said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Arno Schuetze)