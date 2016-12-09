UPDATE 1-German pilots to resume talks with Lufthansa, strikes on hold

* Union says to resume talks next week
* Union says to discuss options including mediation
* Strikes last month cost Lufthansa 100 mln eur
(Adds details of pay row, Spohr meeting with pilots)
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit said it would resume wage talks with
Lufthansa next week and hold back on further strikes
during negotiations, offering some pre-Christmas respite to
passengers and the airline.
The union said in a statement on Friday it would discuss
options, including mediation in these talks.
Lufthansa and its unions have been embroiled in a row over
contracts dating back to 2012, with 15 walkouts since early 2014
costing the carrier hundreds of millions of euros in lost
profit.
Lufthansa wants to cut staff costs by making pay more
flexible and revamping pension schemes. Tensions between
management and pilots have also been heightened by Lufthansa's
plans to expand low-cost operations via its Eurowings unit.
The latest walkouts, over six days in November, have cost
the German flagship carrier 100 million euros ($106 million) in
lost profit this year.
Seeking to halt the strikes, Lufthansa dropped demands for
concessions in exchange for higher pay. Lufthansa CEO Carsten
Spohr also spoke to pilots during an internal staff meeting
earlier this week that was also webcast to staff.
The union had previously criticised Spohr for not playing a
more active role in negotiations.
Lufthansa has proposed an increase of 4.4 percent in two
instalments in 2016 and 2017, plus a one-off payment worth 1.8
months' pay.
The pilots have asked for an average annual 3.7 percent
increase over a five-year period backdated to 2012, which is
when their last collective bargaining contract with Lufthansa
expired.
($1 = 0.9466 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Christoph Steitz/Ruth Pitchford)