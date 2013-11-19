Lufthansa Cargo eyes growth in 2014 as new planes arrive

FRANKFURT Nov 19 Deutsche Lufthansa Cargo's
new freighters may deliver more than 5 percent
capacity growth in 2014 if this year's "hint" of an upturn takes
hold but otherwise they will just replace old planes, the
company's head said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa has ordered five new 777 freighters from Boeing
as part of a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) investment in
its Frankfurt hub that includes a new cargo centre. Four 777Fs
will be in service by the middle of next year.
"For next year, we hope to increase our offer by 4-5 percent
and are planning for growth. We could even grow by over 5
percent with the new planes, but we are flexible and will adapt
to the market conditions," Lufthansa Cargo chief executive Karl
Ulrich Garnadt said on Tuesday.
"It's no secret that freight markets have been weaker than
we all expected this year. So this year the freight market will
see only a hint of growth," he said at an event to unveil the
group's first 777 freighter.
Lufthansa Cargo had originally expected cargo volumes to
pick up in the latter part of 2013, but the continuing global
downturn has caught global cargo players unawares. The German
company said volumes fell 2.2 percent in the first nine months.
"We are seeing some signs of a pick-up in Asia and I hope
that it's not just a flash in the pan," Garnadt said.
Two of the new 777Fs will be delivered this year, with two
more to come in 2014 and the final one in 2015.
Lufthansa has an option to order five more of the planes,
which cost about $300 million each at list prices.
Garnadt said the group would make a decision on whether to
exercise that option in September 2014 at the earliest and that
it would be entirely dependent on a pick-up in freight markets.
Lufthansa's first 777F will start service on Tuesday, flying
to JFK in New York before continuing on to Atlanta.