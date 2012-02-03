UPDATE 1-Lukoil reserves 17.3 bln barrels of oil equivalent

* Figure includes 13.4 bln barrels of oil

* Also includes 23.2 trln cubic feet of gas

* Proved reserves down by 197 mln barrels of oil equivalent

MOSCOW, Feb 3 LUKOIL, Russia's second-biggest oil producer, said on Friday that proven hydrocarbon reserves as of Dec. 31 were 17.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 13.4 billion barrels of oil and 23.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The company also said it replenished oil already produced by more than 100 percent in 2011, with 619 million barrels of oil equivalent added thanks to exploration and a further 197 million barrels of oil equivalent gained by a "reinterpretation of previous assessments."

Proved reserves declined by 147 million barrels of oil equivalent due to the rapid production drop at the Yuzhno-Khylchuyuskoye field.

Contingent resources totalled 10.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. This figure includes reserves from Lukoil's 25.1 percent stake in a joint venture with Bashneft for the development of the Trebs and Titov fields.