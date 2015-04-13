Russia's Lukoil last to leave Saudi Arabia's search for gas

* Lukoil involved in Empty Quarter gas search
By Reem Shamseddine and Olesya Astakhova
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/MOSCOW, April 13 Lukoil
will likely pull out from Saudi Arabia where the
economics of its search for gas have been crushed by the
collapse of the oil price, three industry sources said.
Lukoil is Russia's largest private oil company. The Russian
energy industry's ventures abroad often parallel Kremlin foreign
policy, which has turned cooler towards Saudi Arabia. Some in
Moscow blame Riyadh for allowing the oil price drop, which has
hobbled Russia's economy, by not cutting output.
Lukoil was the last company left active in the consortia of
international oil firms Saudi Arabia invited in 2003-2004, part
of a high profile drive to find gas in its southeast Empty
Quarter, the Rub al Khali.
It has a majority stake in Luksar -- a joint venture with
state oil company Saudi Aramco -- which was set to drill deep
for the unconventional gas, called tight gas, this year after
more than a decade-long hunt for conventional deposits that has
proved futile.
Luksar was winding down, an industry source said.
"By June, six or seven people will be there, so this is not
a company anymore," the source said. "There are so many
economic issues, it is uneconomic, with the low oil prices, the
deep targets, it is expensive."
A Lukoil source said the exit was likely.
"There is no chance to get a reasonable price for gas from
the Saudi government now when oil is so cheap," he said.
Saudi Aramco has said it plans to cut costs and renegotiate
contracts as a result of the lower oil prices. The slump in oil
prices since June is testing the ability of listed oil companies
to support cash flows and has sparked a rush to cut costs across
the sector.
None of the other companies, with the exception of Royal
Dutch Shell, have said publicly they have pulled out from the
Empty Quarter.
But China's Sinopec, Italy's Eni and Spain's Repsol
have all abandoned the search because of the relatively
high cost and low returns of developing gas in Saudi Arabia,
where sales prices are fixed at a fraction of probable
production costs.
"It wasn't a good prospect to begin with, the economic
outlook has changed globally, it was always a high risk
development," said Sadad al-Husseini, a former senior executive
of Saudi Aramco and now an energy consultant.
A third industry source said Lukoil was evaluating its
options in Saudi Arabia and that there was no final definitive
decision taken. Talks with Saudi officials were still ongoing
but the company was "close to taking a decision... if there is
no movement on improving the economics of the project."
Saudi Aramco declined to comment.
Saudi Arabia wants natural gas to help it cover subsidised
domestic power demand so it can save its oil for more lucrative
exports.
Lukoil had decided to carry out trial work costing around
$300 million in the Empty Quarter involving drilling one
vertical and two horizontal wells which will take about two
years, chief executive officer Vagit Alekperov said in a Lukoil
publication on Jan. 31.
Alekperov said he was assured the gas price could be
flexible for an individual project so its economics are
attractive for the investor.
Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer said in March
its net income fell by 39 percent last year to $4.75 billion,
missing analysts expectations, due to weaker oil prices and
non-cash impairment losses.
It may also leave almost all of its projects in West Africa
as it has made no large discoveries there, a company executive
said last month.
