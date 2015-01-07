Lululemon appoints former J. Crew executive as CFO

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
TORONTO Jan 7 Canadian yoga wear maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Wednesday named Stuart Haselden as its new chief financial officer, replacing long-time executive John Currie, who announced in June his plan to retire by the end of the fiscal year.
Haselden, a former U.S. army officer and avid runner, will step into his new role Feb. 2. He was most recently CFO of J. Crew Group and had previously worked at Department store retailer, Saks Inc. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
* Karyopharm reports first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent progress
* Apricus Biosciences announces the initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study