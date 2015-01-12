版本:
Lululemon raises revenue, profit forecast

Jan 12 Yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its revenue and profit forecast for the fourth quarter, citing strong holiday season sales.

The Canadian company said it now expects revenue of $595 million-$600 million for the three months ended Feb. 1, up from the $570 million-$585 million it forecast earlier.

Lululemon raised its profit forecast to 71-73 cents per share from 65-69 cents. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
