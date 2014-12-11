BRIEF-Lululemon says store traffic continues to build

Dec 11 Lululemon Athletica Inc :

* Says experiencing port delays of seven to 10 days

* Says weaker Canadian and Australian dollars impacted third-quarter revenue by $7.5 million, or 1.8 percent

* Says expects full-year gross margin of approximately 51 percent

* Says late store openings in UK due to construction delays, will open in late January, missing holiday season

* Says Q3 and Q4 traffic continues to build; Q3 traffic stronger than Q2 and turned positive

* Expects gross margins to return to 55 percent over the long-term

* Says has taken steps to reduce delays to 1 to 3 days; a lot of future shipments rerouted through Vancouver and shipped to U.S. by rail

* Says Q3 same store sales in Canada were "low single digit negatives", but improving; U.S. were "low single digit positives"