UPDATE 1-Lululemon's profit beats expectations as online sales rise

Dec 11 Canadian yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as online sales jumped 27 percent.

The company, which is facing increased competition in a niche market it once dominated while grappling with executive departures and lawsuits, marginally raised its adjusted profit forecast to $1.74-$1.78 per share from $1.72-$1.77 for the year ending early February.

Lululemon cut its revenue forecast to $1.77 billion-$1.78 billion from $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion.

The company's fourth-quarter sales forecast includes an about $15 million impact due to West Coast port delays, a lower Canadian dollar and delayed store openings.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lululemon's shares were up nearly 2 percent at $47.50 in premarket trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, they had fallen by nearly a third since an embarrassing recall in the spring of 2013 of its signature yoga pants because they were deemed too sheer.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company continues to deal with that fallout and has said efforts to improve operations could take until 2015.

The company's net income fell to $60.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 2 from $66.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share.

Net revenue rose 10 percent to $419.4 million, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $424.8 million.

Total same-store sales, which include comparable store sales and online sales, rose 3 percent during the quarter on a constant-dollar basis.

Comparable store sales fell 3 percent during the quarter on a constant dollar basis. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)