UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
(Adds details, background)
Dec 11 Canadian yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as online sales jumped 27 percent.
The company, which is facing increased competition in a niche market it once dominated while grappling with executive departures and lawsuits, marginally raised its adjusted profit forecast to $1.74-$1.78 per share from $1.72-$1.77 for the year ending early February.
Lululemon cut its revenue forecast to $1.77 billion-$1.78 billion from $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion.
The company's fourth-quarter sales forecast includes an about $15 million impact due to West Coast port delays, a lower Canadian dollar and delayed store openings.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lululemon's shares were up nearly 2 percent at $47.50 in premarket trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, they had fallen by nearly a third since an embarrassing recall in the spring of 2013 of its signature yoga pants because they were deemed too sheer.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company continues to deal with that fallout and has said efforts to improve operations could take until 2015.
The company's net income fell to $60.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 2 from $66.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share.
Net revenue rose 10 percent to $419.4 million, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $424.8 million.
Total same-store sales, which include comparable store sales and online sales, rose 3 percent during the quarter on a constant-dollar basis.
Comparable store sales fell 3 percent during the quarter on a constant dollar basis. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.