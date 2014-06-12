UPDATE 3-Lululemon sees tough second quarter, shares tumble

(Adds analyst comment, downgrade, detail from conference call
throughout.)
TORONTO June 12 Lululemon Athletica Inc
cut its financial forecasts and warned that second-quarter sales
were off to a weak start, sending shares of the struggling
yogawear retailer down 15 percent even as it announced a new
stock buyback program.
Chief Executive Laurent Potdevin said on a conference call
that purchases were dropping even as customer traffic was
picking up, blaming the decline in part on what he described as
a "suboptimal" product assortment.
Fighting to win back customers and investors alike in the
wake of an embarrassing recall of overly sheer yoga pants last
year, Lululemon said it expects sales in established stores and
online to decline in the low to mid-single digits in the second
quarter, which started May 5.
Comparable sales edged up 1 percent in the first quarter,
but the gain reflected an increase in online business. In
established stores, sales dropped 4 percent.
"We have a core product assortment that has not been evolved
as quickly as it should have been," Tara Poseley, Lululemon's
new Chief Product Officer, also told the call. She said
Lululemon did not offer enough seasonal products, as opposed to
all-season "core" products, in the first quarter.
Potdevin admitted to investors earlier this year that
Lululemon, which essentially created the lucrative yogawear
market, was "not the only game in town anymore." Rivals like Gap
Inc, Under Armour, VF Corp and even
department stores are pushing fashionable workout gear.
Even as first-quarter earnings came in slightly ahead of
expectations, Lululemon's latest forecasts reinforced the
impression that the retailer is struggling to regain its stride
in a more crowded compatitive landscape.
"The second quarter guidance is for a real deceleration from
the already anemic first quarter," said Cowen and Co analyst
Faye Landes.
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy cut the company to "hold" from
"buy" after earnings, citing the disappointing forecasts.
In another blow, Lululemon said veteran Chief Financial
Officer John Currie would retire by the end of the fiscal year.
Currie, who said he wants to spend more time skiing, announced
the news about a year after Chief Executive Christine Day
announced her own exit after an extended slowdown in sales at a
company that had regularly turned in double-digit growth.
The latest results came a day after Lululemon's founder and
largest shareholder, Dennis "Chip" Wilson, announced he had
voted against the reelection of the company's new chairman, who
is a veteran director, as well as another board member. Wilson
praised management, but said the board is too focused on
short-term growth.
FALLING BEHIND
The company now expects revenue for the year to be in the
range of $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion, with adjusted earnings
of between $1.71 per share and $1.76 per share. It had earlier
forecast earnings of $1.80 to $1.90 per share on revenue of
$1.77 billion to $1.82 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected full-year earnings of
$1.89 a share on revenue of $1.8 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Vancouver-based Lululemon's reputation for selling pricey
but top quality yoga and running clothes was badly tarnished by
last year's recall, which came after some customers noticed that
their stretchy pants were partially transparent.
For more than a year, it has worked to smooth out quality
and supply-chain issues, battle lawsuits, deal with departing
executives and soothe customers after Wilson said in an
interview that "some women's bodies just actually don't work"
for Lulu's pants.
The retailer had previously said it would not fully resolve
its supply chain issues until 2015.
Excluding a one-time adjustment for planned repatriation of
foreign earnings, the company said its profit in the quarter was
34 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of
32 cents a share.
On a net basis, profit in the fiscal first quarter ended May
4, fell to $19 million, or 13 cents per share, down from $47.3
million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $384.6 million, while sales at
established stores and online sales edged up 1 percent from a
year earlier. The company had forecast little change. The small
gain came thanks to online sales, which rose 25 percent while
comparable sales at corporate stores fell 4 percent.
The company said it could buy back up to $450 million worth
of common shares over two years.
Shares fell 15.3 percent to $37.53 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell in Toronto and
Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey,
Sofina Mirza-Reid and Chizu Nomiyama)