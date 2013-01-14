版本:
BRIEF-U.S.-traded Lululemon shares off 7.6 pct after guidance revision

NEW YORK Jan 14 Lululemon Athletica : * U.S.-traded shares off 7.6 percent after the bell following guidance revision
