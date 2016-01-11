RPT-Lululemon raises revenue forecast after strong holiday sales

(Repeats with no change to text)

Jan 11 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast as holiday season sales exceeded its estimates.

The company raised its forecast to $690 million-$695 million from $670 million-$685 million for the quarter ending Jan. 31. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)