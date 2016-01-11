RPT-Lululemon raises revenue forecast after strong holiday sales

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
Jan 11 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast as holiday season sales exceeded its estimates.
The company raised its forecast to $690 million-$695 million from $670 million-$685 million for the quarter ending Jan. 31. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.