Lululemon sees same-store sales growth in high single digits

Jan 14 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc slightly raised its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday, and said it expects same-store sales to grow "in the high single digits."

The company said it expects earnings of 74 cents a share for the fourth quarter to Feb. 3. It previously forecast earnings between 71 and 73 cents a share.

Lululemon said it expects net revenue will come in "at the high end" of its previous guidance, which saw revenue between $475 million and $480 million.