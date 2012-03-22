Lululemon profit rises on strong sales

March 22 Lululemon Athletica Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday as sales jumped.

For the quarter ended Jan. 29, net income rose to $73.5 million, or 51 cents a share, from $54.8 million, or 38 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 51.4 percent to $371.5 million, and sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, was 26 percent higher.