Lululemon prevails in two lawsuits over yoga pants recall

NEW YORK, April 4 A lawsuit accusing Lululemon
Athletica Inc of defrauding shareholders by hiding
defects in its yoga pants should be dismissed, a U.S. judge has
concluded, in a case that involved a costly recall.
In a draft decision released on Friday, U.S. District Judge
Katharine Forrest in Manhattan rejected claims the Canadian
company cost investors roughly $2 billion by having concealed
problems in manufacturing and marketing its yoga pants.
Forrest on Friday also issued a draft decision that
dismissed a separate lawsuit seeking to hold 13 current and
former Lululemon executives and directors liable for
mismanagement.
The judge is expected to hold a hearing to review whether
she should make the decisions final.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)