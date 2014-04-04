UPDATE 3-Lululemon prevails in lawsuits over yoga pants recall

(Adds Judge's comment from hearing on Friday afternoon,
paragraph 10)
By Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, April 4 A lawsuit accusing Lululemon
Athletica Inc of defrauding shareholders by hiding
defects in some yoga pants that led to a costly recall and
caused the retailer's stock price to fall should be dismissed, a
U.S. judge said.
Investors accused Lululemon of failing to disclose how its
black Luon yoga pants were too sheer, falsely touting its
quality control, covering up an inability to address shortfalls,
using deep discounts to boost market share, and concealing plans
to replace its then-chief executive, Christine Day.
The case arose after shoppers found that pants containing
Lululemon's proprietary Luon fabric were see-through when worn.
That culminated in a March 2013 recall and loss of roughly
$2 billion of market value for the Vancouver, British
Columbia-baesd company.
In a draft decision released on Friday, U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said statements made by the
company, Day and founder Dennis "Chip" Wilson touting the
superior quality of Lululemon's products were "puffery," and
neither intended to mislead nor untrue when they were made.
Laurent Potdevin replaced Day in January as chief executive.
Wilson is stepping down this year as non-executive chairman.
The judge said the investors' case boiled down to an
argument that if Lululemon had only properly tested the pants
before selling them, it would have realized that the pants were
see-through, and that colors bled when used during exercise.
"We are not yet at a point when an apparel company's failure
to employ testing by live models renders statements touting high
quality false and misleading," she wrote. "It is only reasonable
to assume that if Lululemon secretly knew that the (alleged) fix
for its quality issues was simply to employ more people to wear
its yoga pants and exercise, it would have done so - rather than
the alternative of losing $2 billion in market capitalization."
Forrest also issued a draft decision dismissing two other
lawsuits seeking to hold Day, Wilson and 11 other current and
former executives and directors liable for damages for ignoring
"red flags" about quality control. She said the plaintiffs could
try to bring these cases again.
At a hearing on Friday afternoon, Forrest told the
shareholders' lawyers she was "inclined" not to change her
rulings, but would review their objections before issuing final
decisions.
BACKLASH
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against the company is the
Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund in Baton Rouge,
Louisiana. Two individuals, Thomas Canty and Tammy Federman,
lead the lawsuits against Lululemon officials.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Lululemon did not immediately respond to
similar requests.
Lululemon has denied dragging its feet in addressing quality
control. It also said that while there was a negative backlash
to Wilson's comment in November that some women's body shapes
"just actually don't work" with its yoga pants, that did not
show that the company committed securities fraud.
On March 27, Lululemon projected lower-than-expected
full-year results, but investors were comforted by its focus on
attracting and retaining loyal customers.
Lululemon shares rose 28 cents to $54.42 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
The cases are in the U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York. They are In re: Lululemon Securities Litigation,
No. 13-04596; Canty v. Day et al, No. 13-05629; and Federman v.
Day et al, No. 13-05977.
(Additional reporting by Bernard Vaughan.; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)