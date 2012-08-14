Lululemon sues over pant patents

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Patent suit names Calvin Klein, G-III Apparel
* Lululemon sells premium yoga pants
* Lululemon growing rapidly in the United States
Aug 14 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc is suing PVH Corp's Calvin Klein and G-III Apparel Group Ltd, accusing the companies of infringing three pant patents.
Vancouver-based Lululemon, already a success story in Canada, is now expanding rapidly in the United States, targeting young, professional women with its yoga and running gear. Premium yoga pants are its signature product. In recent months, any sign that the chain's muscular growth might falter has spooked markets.
Lululemon filed the suit in a Delaware court on Monday, seeking damages and costs. It singled out two Calvin Klein "Performance" brand pants which it said it believes are manufactured and supplied by G-III Apparel.
Calvin Klein and G-III could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.
The case is Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc v. Calvin Klein Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-01034.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.