Lululemon hit by recall of women's top due to elastic draw cords

TORONTO, June 25 Lululemon Athletica Inc
, which was hit by high-profile recall of overly sheer
yoga pants in 2013, is recalling more than 300,000 women's tops
due to the risk from the product's elastic draw cords, Canadian
and U.S. government websites said on Thursday.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health
Canada said consumers should either remove the draw cord or
contact Lululemon for a non-elastic replacement. The recall
affects about 318,000 tops sold in the United States and Canada
between January 2008 and December 2014.
According to the recall, the elastic draw cord with hard
plastic or metal tips in the neck area of some tops can snap
back and cause injury if it is accidentally pulled.
Lululemon could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Andrea Ricci)