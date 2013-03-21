UPDATE 2-Lululemon sees profit decline on pants recall

* See-through black pants pulled off shelves this week
* Forecasts Q1 EPS $0.28-$0.30, vs $0.32 year earlier
* Same-store sales rose 10 pct in fourth quarter
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, March 21 Lululemon Athletica Inc
said on Thursday it expected earnings to drop in the
current quarter, hurt by a recall of its trendy workout pants,
and reported results for the quarter ended Feb. 3 that came in
slightly ahead of forecasts.
The Canadian yogawear retailer said on Monday it was pulling
many of the stretchy pants, made with its signature "Luon"
fabric, off store shelves because it had discovered they were
too easy to see through. The recall will lead to shortages of
the pants.
On Thursday, Lululemon said lost revenue, a write-down of
the affected goods and other costs would reduce first-quarter
earnings 11 cents to 12 cents a share, and between 25 cents and
27 cents for the full year.
Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst at NBG Productions, said
the guidance may prove to be too aggressive.
"It looks like they're expecting a return to their glory
days by the mid-year," he said. "I can't necessarily believe in
that, because for the first time now they've opened the window
for competitors."
Shortages of the black pants, a core product for Lululemon,
may send customers to brands like Under Armour, Nike Inc
and Gap Inc's Athleta banner. They offer similar
goods, and typically at lower prices.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a search for "Lululemon" on
Twitter brought up an advertisement from closely held U.S. rival
Prana: "Prana's got you covered because we stand by our goods...
guaranteed," it said.
At Wednesday's close, Lululemon's stock had fallen 6.4
percent from Friday's close, to C$65.37 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
REACHING FOR QUALITY
The episode, the second quality issue disclosed in less than
a year, could also undermine Lulu's reputation for quality. In
July, the company said it was working on problems with dye
bleeding from some bright garments.
"Delivering the top quality our guests expect is a critical
factor in our differentiation in the market place," said Chief
Executive Christine Day in Thursday's release.
Day said Lululemon has a team on site with its manufacturer,
working to find the cause of the problem, and recently "added
strong leadership" in quality control.
Lululemon forecast first-quarter earnings per share between
28 cents and 30 cents, down from 32 cents a year earlier.
Net income for the fourth quarter that ended Feb. 3 rose to
$109.4 million, or 75 cents a share, from $73.5 million, or 51
cents, a year earlier. The company had said it expected earnings
of 74 cents a share.
Revenue jumped 31 percent to $485.5 million, just above
Lulu's forecast of $475 million to $480 million.
Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers,
rose 10 percent. The company had forecast a gain in the "high
single digits."