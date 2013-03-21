UPDATE 2-Lululemon sees profit decline on pants recall

* See-through black pants pulled off shelves this week

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, March 21 Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Thursday it expected earnings to drop in the current quarter, hurt by a recall of its trendy workout pants, and reported results for the quarter ended Feb. 3 that came in slightly ahead of forecasts.

The Canadian yogawear retailer said on Monday it was pulling many of the stretchy pants, made with its signature "Luon" fabric, off store shelves because it had discovered they were too easy to see through. The recall will lead to shortages of the pants.

On Thursday, Lululemon said lost revenue, a write-down of the affected goods and other costs would reduce first-quarter earnings 11 cents to 12 cents a share, and between 25 cents and 27 cents for the full year.

Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst at NBG Productions, said the guidance may prove to be too aggressive.

"It looks like they're expecting a return to their glory days by the mid-year," he said. "I can't necessarily believe in that, because for the first time now they've opened the window for competitors."

Shortages of the black pants, a core product for Lululemon, may send customers to brands like Under Armour, Nike Inc and Gap Inc's Athleta banner. They offer similar goods, and typically at lower prices.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a search for "Lululemon" on Twitter brought up an advertisement from closely held U.S. rival Prana: "Prana's got you covered because we stand by our goods... guaranteed," it said.

At Wednesday's close, Lululemon's stock had fallen 6.4 percent from Friday's close, to C$65.37 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

REACHING FOR QUALITY

The episode, the second quality issue disclosed in less than a year, could also undermine Lulu's reputation for quality. In July, the company said it was working on problems with dye bleeding from some bright garments.

"Delivering the top quality our guests expect is a critical factor in our differentiation in the market place," said Chief Executive Christine Day in Thursday's release.

Day said Lululemon has a team on site with its manufacturer, working to find the cause of the problem, and recently "added strong leadership" in quality control.

Lululemon forecast first-quarter earnings per share between 28 cents and 30 cents, down from 32 cents a year earlier.

Net income for the fourth quarter that ended Feb. 3 rose to $109.4 million, or 75 cents a share, from $73.5 million, or 51 cents, a year earlier. The company had said it expected earnings of 74 cents a share.

Revenue jumped 31 percent to $485.5 million, just above Lulu's forecast of $475 million to $480 million.

Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 10 percent. The company had forecast a gain in the "high single digits."