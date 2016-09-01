UPDATE 1-Lululemon reports higher profit, revenue, but shares fall

(Adds forecasts, market reaction, detail on sales growth.)
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canadian yoga wear retailer
Lululemon Athletica Inc reported an increase in
quarterly earnings on Thursday as sales rose, but its shares
fell after it forecast earnings in the current quarter would be
at or below consensus.
The Vancouver-based company forecast fiscal third-quarter
earnings between 42 cents and 44 cents a share. Analysts, on
average, had been expecting earnings of 44 cents for that
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter sales at stores open at least a year rose 4
percent, excluding the impact of exchange rate changes, or 5
percent including direct to consumer or online sales. Lululemon
forecast "mid-single digit" growth for the current quarter.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected same store sales to rise 2.8 percent, or 5.9 percent
with direct to consumer sales included.
Once a market darling thanks to its successful move into the
U.S. market, a feat few Canadian retailers pull off, the company
has struggled with embarrassing product recalls and inventory
problems in recent years.
Inventory levels fell 1 percent in the quarter, to $277.3
million.
The Vancouver-based company helped bring pricey women's yoga
pants into the fashion mainstream before expanding into running
and other sports. The company now makes men's clothing, and its
Ivivva line offers athletic clothing for younger clientele.
It competes with Nike Inc and Under Armour Inc
, as well as mainstream clothing retailers from Gap Inc
to Nordstrom, that have added yoga wear to their
offerings since Lululemon became a major player.
Net income rose to $53.6 million, or 39 cents a share, from
$47.7 million, or 34 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 14
percent to $514.5 million. Excluding a tax and related interest
adjustment, earnings were 38 cents a share.
On average, analysts had been expecting earnings of 38 cents
a share and revenue of $515.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares dropped 7.5 percent to $70.94 in after market
trading.
