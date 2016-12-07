UPDATE 1-Lululemon quarterly sales rise, shares jump

(Updates with additional details on results and outlook, stock
reaction)
TORONTO Dec 7 Canadian yoga and leisure apparel
retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported quarterly
profit that beat analysts' forecasts on Wednesday, helped by
higher-than-expected gross margins and sales, sending shares up
10 percent in extended trade.
Third-quarter sales online and at stores open at least a
year rose 7 percent, excluding exchange rate fluctuations. That
beat the 5.4 percent increase expected by analysts, according to
Consensus Metrix.
Net income rose to $68.3 million, or 50 cents per share in
the third quarter ended October 30, from $53.2 million, or 38
cents per share, in the prior year. Revenue was $544.4 million,
up from $479.7 million.
Analysts were expecting, on average, earnings of 43 cents a
share and revenue of $540 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the Vancouver-based company said it
was expecting revenue of $765 million to $785 million and
earnings of 96 cents to $1.01 per share.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle)