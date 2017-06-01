Lululemon profit beats forecasts, plans store closings

| TORONTO, June 1
TORONTO, June 1 Premium athletic apparel maker
Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday reported quarterly
earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and said it plans to shut
down 40 Ivivva stores for young girls, sending shares up 10
percent.
The company said it had adjusted profit of 32 cents per
share in the first quarter ended April 30, beating the 27 cents
a share average forecast of analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 5 percent to $520.3 million,
beating the average forecast of $514.1 million.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jim Finkle)