公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 17:43 BJT

Lululemon posts higher profit as same-store sales rise

March 26 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a slightly higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, helped by a 5 percent rise in comparable store sales.

The company said net earnings for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 rose to $110.9 million, or 78 cents per share, from $109.7 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
