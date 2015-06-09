版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 17:42 BJT

Lululemon's quarterly profit jumps

TORONTO, June 9 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by a 6 percent rise in total comparable-store sales on a constant-dollar basis.

The company said earnings for the first quarter ended May 3 rose to $47.8 million, or 34 cents per share, from about $19 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 10 percent to $423.5 million. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐