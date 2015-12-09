Yogawear retailer Lululemon's profit falls 12 pct

Dec 9 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs.

Net income fell to $53.2 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $60.5 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said cost of goods sold rose 22.4 percent to $254.9 million.

