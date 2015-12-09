UPDATE 1-Yogawear retailer Lululemon's quarterly profit falls 12 pct

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details, outlook)
Dec 9 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a 12 percent fall in third-quarter profit as costs soared.
Gross profit as a percent of net revenue fell to 46.9 percent in the three months ended Nov. 1 from 50.3 percent a year earlier.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 20.5 percent to $156.6 million, while cost of goods sold rose 22.4 percent to $254.9 million.
The company's net income fell to $53.2 million, or 38 cents per share from $60.5 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. However, revenue rose 14.4 percent to $479.7 million.
Lululemon cut the upper end of full-year revenue estimate to $2.03 billion-$2.04 billion from $2.03 billion-$2.06 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.