Yogawear maker Lululemon forecasts lower first-quarter results

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast lower-than-expected current-quarter results, after posting a quarterly profit that was almost unchanged from a year earlier.
Lululemon earned $109.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, nearly unchanged from $109.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue increased 7 percent to $521.0 million.
The company forecast first-quarter profit of 31 to 33 cents per share, on revenue of $377 million to $382 million.
Analysts on average were expecting first-quarter profit of 38 cents per share on revenue of $389.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.