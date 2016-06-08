Lululemon Athletica quarterly profit falls 5 pct

June 8 Canadian yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's quarterly profit fell 5 percent as costs rose.

The company's net income fell to $45.3 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 1 from $47.8 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose about 17 percent to $495.5 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)