Lululemon Athletica quarterly profit falls 5 pct

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
June 8 Canadian yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's quarterly profit fell 5 percent as costs rose.
The company's net income fell to $45.3 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 1 from $47.8 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose about 17 percent to $495.5 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: