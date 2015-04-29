Lululemon facing calls for board reform, transparency

| TORONTO, April 29
TORONTO, April 29 The uproar around yogawear
retailer Lululemon Athletica two years ago was about a
little too much transparency. Now some shareholders are
complaining about a lack of it.
Lululemon shares tumbled and executives departed following a
high-profile 2013 recall of its signature yoga pants that were
deemed too see-through. Its founder Chip Wilson later clashed
with the board over how things were being run.
While the stock largely recovered from the pants debacle,
some investors say the Vancouver-based company - which holds its
annual meeting June 3 - must do more to improve its corporate
governance.
"There needs to be serious reform on this board," said Roger
Hardy, chair of Hardy Capital Partners, a longtime shareholder.
"They've got to look themselves in the mirror."
Lululemon, which is pursuing international expansion in the
face of growing competition, averted a proxy war last year when
Wilson agreed to sell half his stake to Advent International, a
private equity firm. Advent now has two seats on the board, a
development Hardy said is positive. Wilson quit the board in
February.
When the board reached a settlement that essentially ended a
face-off with Wilson last year, it vowed to have an independent
expert review its governance policies and board make-up. But
more than eight months later, it has yet to outline any findings
from the review or make any changes to its governance practices.
Wilson still owns a 14.2 percent stake and has the right to
nominate one member of the board, but has not done so.
He said in an email that he has had difficulty finding a
qualified candidate willing to join the board given the fact
that the governance review he pushed for has not led to
anticipated changes to the board's structure, composition and
plurality voting system.
A veteran fund manager, who asked not to be named, said he
built a position of over 300,000 shares in Lululemon, but has
begun to sell it down solely because of governance concerns.
"There's something wrong in the governance of this company,"
he said, citing Lululemon's staggered board structure and
plurality voting system and its failure to effectively engage
with all shareholders.
"In my entire career, I've never seen a company run its
shareholder relations program the way they are running theirs,"
he added.
Lululemon declined to comment on the review, or on investor
comments. The retailer has a staggered board - meaning not all
directors stand for election each year - and it uses plurality
voting standards that lets a director be elected even if more
votes are withheld than cast in favor.
Lululemon's proxy circular states its board structure is a
safeguard against a buyer gaining control without paying fair
value. But the practices are frowned upon by corporate
governance experts as they reduce the ability of investors to
agitate for change.
Brad Allen, who advises boards on corporate governance
practices, notes that more than 90 percent of S&P 500 companies
have non-staggered boards.
"Both from a governance perspective and from the perspective
of trying to be transparent and shareholder friendly, Lululemon
has a lot of work left," he said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Alan Crosby)