2012年 9月 7日

BRIEF-Lululemon U.S.-listed shares off in premarket after results, outlook

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Lululemon Athletica Inc : * Lululemon U.S.-listed shares off 4.5 percent to $65.50 in premarket after results, outlook

