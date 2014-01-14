Lululemon says same-store menswear, girls' sales still rising

BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%
TORONTO Jan 14 Lululemon Athletica Inc's same-store sales of menswear and apparel for young girls and e-commerce revenue are still rising, Chief Financial Officer John Currie said on Tuesday, the day after the high-end yogawear retailer warned about quarterly results.
The company said on Monday that sales at established stores would probably fall in its latest quarter, the first year-on-year drop since 2009.
But Currie said at the ICR XChange Conference that if sales at existing stores were combined with positive e-commerce sales, this "translates to low-single-digit positive comp."
The company's stock dropped as much as 18 percent on Monday after it warned same-store sales, revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter ending Feb. 2 would be lower than forecast in December because traffic and sales in January slowed "meaningfully."
Currie said the lowered outlook overshadowed positive news, including low double-digit same-store sales growth for its men's and young girls' business segments.
Shares of Lululemon were down 0.7 percent at $49.33 in afternoon trading on Tuesday
HOUSTON/CARACAS, April 25 As political turmoil in Venezuela persists, oil firms including Norwegian major Statoil ASA and Spain's Repsol SA have further reduced their already-dwindling ranks of expatriate employees in the country, sources familiar with the situation said.
