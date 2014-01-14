版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 01:03 BJT

BRIEF-Lululemon says same store sales growth in teens for menswear, girls

Jan 14 Lululemon Athletica Inc : * Says comparable store sales forecast including ecommerce would be low single

digit positive * Says quality assurance implementations "already starting to show benefits"

going into 2014 * Says menswear and girls' Aviva "comping in the teens" * Says taking bad PR "seriously", doing extensive consumer research on impact

of negative PR
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐