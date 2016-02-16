Lumber Liquidators CEO diagnosed with leukemia

Feb 16 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber
Liquidators Holdings Inc's chief executive, John Presley,
said on Tuesday he had been diagnosed with leukemia.
"The good news is that it is a very treatable form of the
disease with standard protocols for treatment, and we have
caught it very early," Presley said in a letter to the company's
shareholders and employees.
"I feel strong physically and mentally going into this."
Presley, who was appointed the company's CEO in November,
said he would undergo a 30-day treatment in Richmond, Virginia,
and would be able to stay involved in the day-to-day operations
of the company.
Presley, former CEO of First Capital Bancorp Inc,
took the helm at Lumber Liquidators five months after Robert
Lynch resigned following a report that the company sourced
flooring laminates with harmful levels of a known carcinogen.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)