UPDATE 1-Lumber Liquidators appoints Martin Agard as CFO

Sept 9 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber
Liquidators Holdings Inc appointed Martin Agard chief
financial officer, more than a year after reports about the
presence of a cancer-causing chemical in some of its products
cost its top officers their jobs.
Agard most recently served as CFO of Kohler Co, which makes
plumbing products and furniture.
Interim CFO Greg Whirley will stay on in his role as senior
vice president, finance, Lumber Liquidators said on Friday.
Lumber Liquidators also appointed Christopher Thomsen as
chief information officer. He was the chief information officer
at Hibbett Sports Inc.
A report by CBS's "60 Minutes" in March 2015 alleged that
Lumber Liquidators' laminate products sourced from China
contained toxic levels of formaldehyde, leading to several
probes by federal agencies and more than 100 class-action
lawsuits. (reut.rs/2c6q9NG)
CFO Daniel Terrell quit in April, followed by CEO Robert
Lynch in May. Board member John Presley was later named
CEO.
The company said last month that a California court ruled in
favor of it in a lawsuit that accused it of not warning
consumers of the presence of formaldehyde in some of its
products.
