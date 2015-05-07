版本:
Lumber Liquidators to halt Chinese laminate flooring sales -CNBC

May 7 Hardwood retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is halting sales of all its Chinese laminate flooring with immediate effect, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The directive went out to the company's 356 stores Wednesday to pull the product, CNBC reported. (cnb.cx/1GQCI1K)

The move comes close on the heels of the company facing possible criminal charges from the U.S. Department of Justice related to some flooring products it imported.

Lumber Liquidators also said last week it faces 103 class action lawsuits related to its laminate flooring made in China.

Lumber Liquidator did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
