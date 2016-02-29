Lumber Liquidators quarterly sales fall nearly 14 pct

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported a decrease in quarterly sales as the hardwood flooring retailer battles falling demand on reports that some of its laminates contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde.
The company reported a net loss of $19.8 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $17.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 13.7 percent to $234.8 million, the third straight quarterly decline in fiscal 2015. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.