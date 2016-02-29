版本:
Lumber Liquidators quarterly sales fall nearly 14 pct

Feb 29 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported a decrease in quarterly sales as the hardwood flooring retailer battles falling demand on reports that some of its laminates contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde.

The company reported a net loss of $19.8 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $17.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 13.7 percent to $234.8 million, the third straight quarterly decline in fiscal 2015. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

