UPDATE 2-Recovery eludes Lumber Liquidators as cancer controversy lingers

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

May 10 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc's sales fell for the fourth straight quarter, underscoring the hardwood flooring retailer's struggle to revive demand amid lingering fears that some of its products could cause cancer.

The company also reported a much bigger quarterly loss as it spends heavily to resolve allegations that some of its China-sourced flooring contained excessive levels of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators, which suspended its stock buyback program on Tuesday, were down 12 percent in premarket trading.

Sales at stores open at least a year dropped 13.9 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 12.6 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Lumber Liquidators has been facing heat not just from regulators but also from consumers and shareholders after CBS's "60 Minutes" alleged in March last year that the company had sold flooring with dangerously high levels of formaldehyde.

The retailer announced yet another potential settlement on Tuesday, this time to resolve a securities class action lawsuit by paying through insurers $26 million and 1 million shares to some shareholders.

The CBS report, which was followed by a series of investigations and lawsuits, has wiped out nearly three-quarters of Lumber Liquidators' market value since it aired on March 1, 2015.

"Getting your reputation back is not a sprint, it's going to be a marathon," Chief Executive John Presley said on a post-earnings conference call.

In a blow to Lumber Liquidators, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in February that people exposed to some of the company's products were three times more likely to get cancer than it had previously estimated.

Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, who holds a short position in the retailer's stock, has warned that there is a 50 percent chance Lumber Liquidators will file for bankruptcy.

COSTS SURGE

Lumber Liquidators' selling, general and administrative costs jumped 20 percent to $117.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, including $13.5 million in legal fees.

Net sales slumped 10.2 percent to $233.5 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $237.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This is the fourth straight quarter that the company has reported sales below analysts' expectations.

Its net loss widened to $32.4 million, or $1.20 per share, from $7.8 million, or 29 cents per share.

Excluding items, Lumber Liquidators lost 74 cents per share, much more than the 24 cents analysts had expected.

