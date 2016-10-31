Lumber Liquidators sales rise for first time in 6 qtrs

Oct 31 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported quarterly sales growth for the first time in six quarters as demand recovered for its hardwood flooring, a sign that customers were less concerned that some its products may cause cancer.

However, net loss widened to $18.44 million or 68 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.5 million or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose 3.4 percent to $244.08 million. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)