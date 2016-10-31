UPDATE 3-Lumber Liquidators loss widens amid settlement uncertainty

* Q3 loss 68 cents/shr vs est. loss 19 cents/shr

* Shares down about 15 pct

* Sales grow for first time in 6 quarters (Adds analyst quote, short interest; updates shares)

By Abhijith Ganapavaram

Oct 31 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by higher marketing expenses to woo back customers, and said it could not provide a timeline for potential settlements with regulators, or an outlook for its business.

Shares of the company fell as much as 15.5 percent to $15.61 on Monday, despite reporting its first quarterly sales rise in six quarters.

Sales of Lumber Liquidators, which owns brands such as Bellawood hardwood flooring, have been hammered since CBS published a report last year that alleged that some of the company's flooring products had high levels of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen.

Since then, the company has faced several lawsuits from investors and has been investigated by several federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lumber Liquidators has settled with some regulators, including the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Air Resources Board, to implement a strict environmental compliance plan and conduct a free air-testing program, but is still under investigation by the SEC and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The company has a couple of legal concerns that could prove material, notably litigation related to product liability, Roe Equity Research analyst Laura Champine said in a research note, while maintaining a "sell" rating.

Lumber Liquidators' shares are among the most shorted in the United States, with a third of its outstanding shares being held by short sellers as of Oct. 14, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

None of the 13 analysts covering the stock have a "buy" or higher rating, two analysts recommend selling the stock.

"LOT OF WORK TO DO"

The company's net loss widened to $18.44 million, or 68 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.5 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier, partly due to charges related to settlement of a class action lawsuit.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lumber Liquidators executives said on a call, that they "have a lot of work to do," in balancing investments to drive sales and becoming profitable again.

The company reported a surprise jump in sales, which rose 3.4 percent to $244.1 million, and beat estimates of $231.6 million.

Lumber Liquidators' shares have more than halved from March last year since the CBS report. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)