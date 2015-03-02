版本:
2015年 3月 3日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators responds to '60 Minutes' report

March 2 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc : * In light of Sunday night's '60 minutes' episode featuring co, the company is providing statement: * Says "our laminate floors are completely safe to use as intended" * "We believe that '60 minutes' used an improper test method in its reporting that is not included in carb s regulations" * "Immediately reached out to the Chinese suppliers included in the (60 minutes) story" * Says Chinese suppliers have confirmed that all products provided to Lumber Liquidators have been and are carb compliant * "These attacks are driven by a small group of short-selling investors who are working together"

