CORRECTED-BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators responds to '60 Minutes' report

March 2 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc :
* In light of Sunday night's '60 minutes' episode featuring co,
the company is providing statement:
* Says "our laminate floors are completely safe to use as
intended"
* "We believe that '60 minutes' used an improper test method in
its reporting that is not included in carb s regulations"
* "Immediately reached out to the Chinese suppliers included in
the (60 minutes) story"
* Says Chinese suppliers have confirmed that all products
provided to Lumber Liquidators have been and are carb compliant
* "These attacks are driven by a small group of short-selling
investors who are working together"
