UPDATE 1-US tests find low cancer risk from Lumber Liquidators' flooring

(Adds details, background)
Feb 10 Government tests show some types of
laminate flooring sold by Lumber Liquidators Holdings LLC
can cause irritation and breathing problems but the risk of
cancer from exposure is low, a federal agency said on Wednesday.
Lumber Liquidators' sales and shares were hammered after the
CBS program "60 Minutes" reported in March last year
that the laminates from China contained excessive levels of
cancer-causing formaldehyde.
The company's shares rose after the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) released the findings of the tests.
(1.usa.gov/1KbZEAR)
"We estimated the risk of cancer from exposure to this
flooring and it's low," the CDC said on its website.
Lumber Liquidators said it supported the recommendations of
the report on the safety of flooring made in China between 2012
and 2014.
The CDC said customers who had installed the flooring and
were concerned about formaldehyde should open windows for a few
minutes every few days, use exhaust fans and avoid smoking
tobacco in the home.
"Formaldehyde levels in your home should return to typical
levels within two years after the flooring was installed," the
CDC said.
Lumber Liquidators' shares, which have plunged 88.5 percent
since the March report, rose 1.5 to $12.28 on Thursday.
Following a separate investigation, Lumber Liquidators
agreed this month to pay $13.2 million in fines and forfeitures
to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice probe into the import of
flooring products in 2013.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Anil
D'Silva)