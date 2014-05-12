Shire buys Lumena Pharma for at least $260 mln

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
LONDON May 12 London-listed drugmaker Shire has bought San Diego-based biopharmaceutical firm Lumena Pharmaceuticals, a company with rare disease pipeline assets, for at least $260 million.
Shire said on Monday that buying Lumena Pharma, whose programs include treatments for liver diseases, would add to its rare diseases portfolio and would help it grow its gastrointestinal business.
It said it would make an upfront payment of $260 million in cash, plus a payment for net cash at closing, as well as near-term contingent milestone payments related to ongoing clinical trials.
The company added that does not expect the acquisition to result in a change to its previously stated earnings guidance for 2014.
The deal is the latest move of consolidation in the pharmaceutical sector, which has seen Shire itself reportedly attract the interest of Allergan Inc. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.