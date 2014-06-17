版本:
First Quantum to acquire Lumina for about C$470 mln

TORONTO, June 17 First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Lumina Copper Corp for about C$470 million ($433 million), in a bid to win control of its Taca Taca copper project in Argentina.

The project, located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the world's largest copper mine Escondida in Chile, has an indicated mineral resource estimate of about 21.15 billion pounds of copper.

($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
