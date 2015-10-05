Luminex 'dark pool' enlists 73 members ahead of trading launch

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 4 Luminex Trading & Analytics LLC,
the upstart private stock trading venue owned by nine large
investment managers, said on Sunday it had signed up more than
70 institutional investors ahead of an expected trading launch
in early November.
Luminex plans to only allow institutional investors, such as
mutual fund companies, to trade on its platform, snubbing the
broker dealers and proprietary high-frequency trading firms
that own and generate much of the trading in other private
trading venues.
Luminex's 73 subscribers, which are listed on the company's
website, include Vanguard, TIAA-CREF Investment Management,
AllianceBernstein, Eaton Vance, Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, Greenlight Capital Inc, and J.P. Morgan
Investment Management. (luminextrading.com/)
The consortium that owns Luminex and collectively manages 40
percent of U.S. fund assets said it started the trading platform
with the aim of lowering transaction costs and eliminating the
types of profit driven conflicts of interest that have been seen
in some existing venues. Any profits made by Luminex will be
invested back into the company to further reduce trading costs.
The owners are Fidelity Investments, which was the driving
force behind the company, as well as BlackRock Inc, BNY
Mellon, Capital Group, Invesco Ltd, JPMorgan
Asset Management, MFS Investment Management, State
Street Global Advisors and T. Rowe Price.
The trading platform is a so-called "dark pool," where
pre-trade information is limited in an attempt to help investors
trade large blocks of shares without the market knowing and
moving the price against them.
Regulators have increased their scrutiny of the dark pools
in recent years. There are more than 35 broker-run trading
venues competing for much of the same business as more heavily
regulated public stock exchanges.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Kara Stein
said on Wednesday that the lack of information available on how
different dark pools operate makes it difficult for investors to
evaluate risks and make informed choices about different venues,
which vary widely in pricing, order priority and customers.
Recent enforcement actions involving the trading platforms
include a $20.3 million SEC settlement with brokerage firm
Investment Technology Group on charges it ran a secret
trading desk that profited off of confidential customer
information within its dark pool.
Regulators also fined UBS Group AG $14.4 million in January
for violations in its dark pool, and in June 2014, New York's
attorney general brought a lawsuit against Barclays for alleged
fraud within its dark pool.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)