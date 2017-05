Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.

The offer of $18 per share represents an 18.2 percent premium to Lumos' closing price of $15.23 on Friday. (Reporting by Anya George; Editing by Leslie AdlerTharakan in Bengaluru)