UPDATE 1-Monkey business: As China tourists tighten belt, retailers face unhappy New Year

* Chinese travellers watch wallets as economic growth slows
* Lunar New Year brings peak of annual tourism
* Sydney, Hong Kong store owners report sagging business
* Spending growth shrinks as Year of the Monkey arrives
By Jarni Blakkarly and Stella Tsang
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Feb 9 Watching a lone browser
in his Sydney Chinatown shop, Bing Chen is worried business is
being squeezed this Lunar New Year by what's ailing the world
economy at large - the weakest Chinese economy in 25 years.
In years gone by, Chen would stay open until the wee hours,
selling kangaroo skins and Australian wool to crowds of Chinese
tourists. But as the Year of the Monkey begins, stores like
Chen's are seeing a drop in trade with newly budget-conscious
Chinese either staying home or spending less.
"Our customers have halved," said Chen, standing by neatly
stacked shelves at his Sydney store. "We had to work till 2am
and there were still customers buying things but not any more."
While record numbers of Chinese are travelling outside the
mainland - 109 million last year, according to researcher GfK -
Chen's fears echo data showing growth in tourist spending is
dropping off quickly.
The China National Tourism Administration in December
forecast 2015 outbound tourist spending at $194 billion,
according to state media. That equates to per tourist spending
growth of just 1.5 percent, compared with a 16.5 percent rise
the previous year.
China's slowing growth is also showing up in weaker tourism
spending much closer to home than Sydney.
In Hong Kong, visits from the mainland were down 15.5
percent in December, compared to the year earlier, according to
the Hong Kong Tourism Board.
Streets in Sheung Wan district, lined with stores selling
dried seafood and various tonics, are quiet rather than
bustling. Shop owner Lin Ying Jui says trade for his abalone,
edible birds nests and natural medicines is the worst in
decades.
"I have been here for around 20 to 30 years, this year's
business performance is the worst," said Lin Ying Jui
NOW PICKY, NOT SPENDTHRIFT
Fuelling growth in the overall number of Chinese tourists is
a new breed of younger, independent travellers from the
mainland. Countries like Australia are investing in targeting
that market, and more than 100,000 Chinese nationals applied for
visas to visit Australia in January alone, a record for a single
month.
But numbers of large, elderly tour groups are dwindling in
Sydney's Chinatown. How much they and others will spend over the
Lunar New year remains to be seen, and traders are bracing for
customers being picky where they once were spendthrift.
"Price is extremely important," said Chenchao Zhuang, chief
executive of Chinese travel platform Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
. "Consumers will have a wish-list of places, and
wherever has the deepest discounts, that's where they'll go."
Back in Sydney's Chinatown, shop owner Anna Liu said Chinese
tourists - her target customers - "wouldn't even haggle" in the
past as they bought handfuls of vitamins, honey and kangaroo and
shark extract products.
"They are more reluctant to spend their money now," Liu
said. "They are more careful, they look up the prices online
before they come to compare."
