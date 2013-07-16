Lundbeck, Otsuka Alzheimer's drug shows improved cognition in study

July 16 An experimental drug to treat
Alzheimer's disease proved effective in improving cognitive
performance in a mid-stage study, Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck, one of the drug's two developer's, said on Tuesday.
The drug, Lu AE58054, showed statistically significant
cognitive improvement in a Phase II clinical trial of patients
suffering from moderate Alzheimer's, when used as an add-on to
the drug donepezil for six months.
Lundbeck is developing the drug jointly with Japan's Otsuka
to treat Alzheimer's, a degenerative brain disease that
causes progressive memory loss.
"Lu AE58054 potentially represents a new approach to
Alzheimer's disease and a continuation of Lundbeck's commitment
to addressing this complicated disease," Anders Gersel Pedersen,
head of research and development at Lundbeck, said in a
statement.
Lundbeck agreed to develop the treatment with Otsuka in
March, with hopes that it will help offset falling sales of
drugs that are losing exclusivity.
It has said the drug could have the potential to generate
sales in the United States of over $1 billion per year, a level
that is considered blockbuster for a drug.
Lundbeck and Otsuka will initiate a Phase III clinical
programme in about 3,000 patients during the second half of
2013.
Donepezil is made by Eisai and Pfizer and sold under the
brand name Aricept.