Lundbeck to acquire Chelsea Therapeutics for up to $658 mln

COPENHAGEN May 8 Danish pharmaceutical company
H. Lundbeck said it had entered into a definitive
agreement with Chelsea Therapeutics under which it will
acquire the U.S. company.
Chelsea stockholders are entitled to $6.44 per share in cash
and contingent value rights (CVRs) that may pay up to 1.50
dollar, corresponding to $658 million on a fully diluted basis,
Lundbeck said.
The total potential consideration represents a premium of 59
percent over the closing price of Chelsea shares on May 7,
Lundbeck added.
